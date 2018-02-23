Kings SPCA Halfway Home posted a video with an emotional caption calling out the dog’s owner who abandoned their pregnant dog.

An animal shelter in Lemoore, California, posted a video of a dog rescued from thorn bushes on February 21. In the caption of the video, they addressed the dog’s owner, calling them out for abandoning their pregnant dog to fend for herself.

The video shares the detailed rescue of the one-year-old dog who had recently given birth to a litter of puppies. According to the post, the dog was found by a woman who built up the animal’s trust, and then helped her find her newborn puppies in the thorn bushes.

The caption of the video is detailing an emotional status, addressing the owner who left their pet.

“We know you don’t care that she had to climb into thorn bushes to give birth in order keep her babies safe. We know you have already forgotten the look on her face when you drove away after discarding her like an old tire on the side of the road,” they wrote.

The dog and her pups were taken in and are being cared for by the shelter. At the time of writing, they were still awaiting their adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)