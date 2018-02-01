Dog attacked and killed by coyote in Natick backyard

NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — A Natick family is warning neighbors to be careful after their dog was attacked and killed by a coyote.

Carter Warner, 14, said he let his two dogs Jack and Gooner out in their backyard on Terrace Road. He then heard one of the dogs yelping and he turned around and saw a coyote attacking Gooner.

“It was horrific, just really scary,” said Warner.

Warner said a second coyote was approaching Jack, who was standing close to him. He grabbed Jack and brought him inside. He then went back out to help Gooner but it was too late. Warner said he saw the coyotes dragging Gooner into the woods.

“The worst part was that I did not know what to do, I could not really have done anything about that,” said Warner.

The family’s neighborhood surrounds Honeywell Forest. Warner’s mother Deborah Nichols said she has reached out to the Natick Board of Selectmen for help.

“Our dog was part of our family and we feel like our family has been attacked,” said Nichols. “I don’t want this happening to somebody else’s animal or child.”

Animal Control said they are looking into different options to deal with the coyote problem.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)