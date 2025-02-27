QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy animal control officer was attacked by a dog on the job while responding to a call on Water Street.

Surveillance video from a business nearby shows the dog, off a leash, coming around a car and straight for the officer.

The officer disappears from view as she drops to the ground, fighting off the dog.

Police describe the dog as a large dark haired Cane Corso, a breed known for its size.

The video then shows a man walking down the sidewalk with the dog, but now its in his control.

Back-up arrived as the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the dog bit her multiple times.

The dog is now being held in quarantine at Quincy’s animal shelter until authorities figure out what lead to the attack and if the dog is dangerous.

