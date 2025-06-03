DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team entered Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday morning for another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

Dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell is set to retake the stand to answer questions from prosecutors. On Monday, she testified Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s arm injuries were consistent with a dog bite.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

