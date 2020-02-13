Dog bites officer during scuffle with a man in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man is facing a number of charges after police say he injured three officers during a violent encounter late Tuesday night.

A neighbor called 911 after 30-year-old Jared Windus appeared on their front doorstep with two beagles in tow demanding to be let inside around 10 p.m. Tuesday and according to police, he seemed deranged.

Windus, who has been living with his father, was allegedly walking around the neighborhood demanding to be let into several homes and even reportedly broke into one.

Officers responding to the wild scene in the normally quiet neighborhood said Windus swore at them before becoming physically violent.

One of the beagles bit an officer during the scuffle, police added.

That officer also claimed Windus kicked him in the head. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Another officer said Windus threatened his family and attempted to spit at him and bite him as they rode in the back of an ambulance during a trip to the hospital.

Police added that they were forced to use pepper spray and a taser to get him under control.

“The police need to protect themselves, they are in a dangerous situation,” defense attorney Krysten Condon said. “But, when they encounter someone with a mental health issue, it doesn’t need to get to pepper spray and tasing and batons.”

Windus’ mother petitioned the court to enroll her son in an alcohol abuse program.

A court psychologist testified in favor of this idea.

“From the anniversary of his breakup with his girlfriend, he became depressed and made statements that suggested suicidal thoughts,” Dr. Daniel Richard told the courtroom.

The other two officers, though injured, declined treatment.

The third officer was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Windus’ next court date is set for March 11.

