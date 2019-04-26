Dog, cat found dead after fire rips through home in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog and cat were found dead after a fire broke out in a basement and rapidly spread to the first and second floors of a home in Somerville on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a multi-story home on Broadway around 4:30 p.m. immediately struck a second alarm, according to the Somerville Fire Department.

The fire has since been knocked down but officials say the home sustained about $250,000 in damage.

No residents were injured but the remains of a dog and cat were found in the rubble, according to Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

At least five people were displaced.

