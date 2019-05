BIDDEFORD, Maine (WHDH) — A furry first mate was caught on camera helping a woman catch lobsters off the coast of Biddeford, Maine.

Amanda Nightingale often takes her father’s dog, Maggie May, on her lobster boat, the Fishing Vessel Lady Carol.

Maggie May likes to help haul in the buoys and often barks at them when they’re being tossed out of the boat.

