(WHDH) — A dog can amazingly communicate with her owners thanks to a custom soundboard.

Speech-language pathologist Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP, has worked with her dog Stella to help her communicate through a series of buttons that talk when hit.

Hunger and her fiancé Jake were talking about going to Petco when Stella walked over to the board and pressed the buttons “good,” “bye” and “outside.”

Hunger wrote on Instagram that this is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined “good” and “bye” to say “goodbye” instead of just “bye.”

Jake then allegedly said that he wanted to hang up some spice racks before going to the store.

Stella then pressed “later” and then “Jake” as Jake started the task. Hunger wrote that Stella was saying, “Do that later, I want to go!”

The pup then pressed on the “bye” button three times in a row to signify that she was ready to go.

