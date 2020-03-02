Dog credited with alerting Ashland family to house fire

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ashland family’s dog is being hailed as a hero after alerting a house full of people to a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Old Connecticut Path learned a dog named Stella had started barking around 1 a.m., catching the family’s attention, according to the Ashland Fire Department.

A resident of the home then found an electrical outlet that had caught fire.

The fire caused minimal damage and the family was able to escape to safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

The fire is under investigation.

