WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is being credited with alerting its family to a fire inside a Westboro home overnight.

The dog alerted its family members before smoke detectors went off in the home on Glen Street, which fire officials say likely contributed to their safe evacuation from the burning house.

The home sustained significant damage but there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)