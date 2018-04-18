AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A vigilant dog is being credited with finding a cat that had been missing for ten days.

Wiggles the cat ended up in a storm drain on Tinker Hill Road in Auburn and was unable to get out.

The dog located Wiggles, prompting the sewer department to remove the drain cover so animal control could rescue the cat, officials said.

Wiggles was safely returned to his family who waited nearby during the rescue mission.

