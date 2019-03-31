Dog dies, 2 men severely injured after kayak capsizes in Dorchester Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Harbor Unit sprang into action Saturday night to save two men and a dog stranded on top of Dorchester Bay buoy. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive.

A good Samaritan visiting the John F. Kennedy Library noticed two people stranded in the middle of the harbor and contacted police just after 6 p.m.

The men had launched their kayak from Carson Beach and paddled into Dorchester Bay where winds picked up and the waves became harsh.

They decided to turn back, but the kayak began taking on water and before long it had sunk leaving the men and their dog stranded.

They were able to escape the frigid 40-degree waters by perching on top of a buoy for an hour while waiting to be rescued.

They were transported to an area hospital with severe hypothermia.

The dog was taken to Angel Memorial Hospital where it later succumbed to its injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)