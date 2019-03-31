Dog dies, 2 men suffer severe hypothermia after kayak capsizes in Dorchester Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Harbor Unit sprang into action Saturday night to rescue two men who became stranded on top of Dorchester Bay buoy. Unfortunately, the dog they were with did not survive.

A good Samaritan visiting the John F. Kennedy Library called police after noticing two people stranded in the harbor at 6 p.m.

The men had launched their kayak from Carson Beach and paddled into Dorchester Bay, where winds picked up and the waves became harsh.

They decided to turn back, but the kayak began taking on water and before long the men and their dog were stranded.

They were able to escape the frigid 40-degree waters by perching on top of a buoy for an hour while waiting to be rescued.

They were transported to an area hospital with severe hypothermia.

The dog was taken to Angell Memorial Hospital, where it later succumbed to its injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)