LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene.

Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion from children playing in the area, and that’s when they learned a dog had been burned. Police have not confirmed that children were involved in the dog’s death.

The MSPCA is investigating the suspected case of animal cruelty. So far, no arrests have been made.

