Dog dies in 3-alarm Cambridge blaze

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters managed to rescue a dog from a burning house in Cambridge on Sunday, though they were unable to get a second dog out in time, officials said.

Crews responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-story home on Van Norden Street around 6:15 a.m. found heavy fire ripping through the structure and smoke pouring from the windows.

Fire officials say the flames extended into the walls and up into the attic.

One dog that was pulled from the home was given oxygen at the scene.

A second dog died in the blaze.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

3 of 6: 3-alarms Box 742 for 8 Van Norden St in North Cambridge, 9 engines, 5 ladders, 2 squads, Rescue 1, & numerous chief officers and support units worked at the fire. (23 Dec 2018 at 616a.m.) pic.twitter.com/pzC2I5kule — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 23, 2018

