Dog dies in fire that ripped through multi-level home in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog died in a fire that ripped through a multi-level home in Brighton on Monday, officials said.

Crews responding to the home at 54 Mansfield St. around 11 a.m. were greeted by heavy smoke and flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters scrambled to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have broken out on the first floor.

There were no residents home when the fire started but a dog was left trapped inside.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

