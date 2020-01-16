WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog died in a Warren house fire that investigators say was caused by a dishwasher malfunction.

A local animal control officer spotted flames coming from a home at 1101 Southbridge Road on Monday and reported it to the Warren Fire Department, who responded to the scene, fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had started in the kitchen.

An investigation revealed that the family had turned on the dishwasher before leaving the house and that a malfunction with the appliance prompted the fire, Warren Fire Chief Adam Lavoie and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced.

“This fire teaches us two things: that fire will always catch us by surprise and that it is important not to leave major appliances running, like dishwashers, washing machines, dryers or space heaters, when you leave the house,” Lavoie said.

The American Red Cross assisted the residents.

The Warren Firefighters’ Association covered the expense of cremating the dog.

