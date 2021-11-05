QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog died and a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Quincy on Friday morning.

Officers responding to numerous reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Hancock and Carruth streets just before 5:30 a.m. found a man and a dog had been struck by a car, according to Quincy police.

The pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 60s, was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The dog was pronounced dead, police said.

There is a crosswalk in the area but police say they are investigating if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he and the dog were struck.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Hancock Street northbound is closed from Furnace Brook Parkway to Merrymount Road amid a crash reconstruction investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

No additional information has been released.

