Dog food company wants to pay people $27 an hour to look at pictures of puppies

(WHDH) — A dog food company on Wednesday announced that it wants to pay people $27 an hour to look at pictures of puppies.

ProDog Raw is looking to recruit 10 dog lovers to look at pictures of pups, as part of a study to test whether dogs on social media can alleviate people’s stress levels.

Over the course of the day-long study, each recruit will wear a heart rate monitor as they go about their normal daily activities, with the exception of taking hourly breaks to look at a series of pre-prepared dog images, the company said in a news release.

The heart rate data will then be collected and analyzed by a doctor who will work to identify key findings.

Participants will be sent a heart rate monitor to wear for the duration of the study, which will measure their stress levels throughout the study period. In an effort to get reliable and accurate readings, the company is requiring the participants to have no underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure or arrhythmia.

The company is also requiring that all applicants have desk-based jobs where no manual work or activities are required.

People between the ages of 18 and 60 who are interested in applying can do so by clicking here.

Candidates will be selected by mid-April and plans are in place to launch the study at the beginning of May.

