Dog food distributed in Massachusetts and several other states is being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella and listeria.

Top Quality Dog Food of Hyattsville, Maryland announced the recall of “Beef HVM” one-pound packages with lot number 071521 that had been distributed to Mass., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, South Carolina, and Washington D.C. through mail order and direct delivery from July 27 to Aug. 2.

The contamination was discovered after a state surveillance sample revealed the presence of salmonella and listeria in some dog food packages, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Pets with salmonella infections may become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Some pets may also experience decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

Listeria infections are uncommon in pets but are still possible and may also lead to diarrhea and fever among other symptoms.

Pet owners are urged to call a veterinarian if their dog exhibits any symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product.

Customers who received the recalled dog food are encouraged to dispose of the unused product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

