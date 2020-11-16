(WHDH) — An Indiana company voluntarily recalled 67 cases of dog food due to potential salmonella contamination concerns.

Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs was distributed in New Hampshire, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee from July 8 to Aug. 27, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled dog food has a lot number of C000185 with a best by date of May 19, 2021.

One animal illness has been reported.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, the FDA said. Some pets will only have a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

People with pets who have consumed the recalled product and are showing symptoms are urged to call their veterinarian.

Consumers are urged to return the recalled dog food to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Albright’s Raw Dog Food at 1-260-422-9440 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)