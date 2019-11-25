ONTARIO, Canada (WHDH) — A dog found on the side of the road keeping five kittens warm in Ontario, Canada earlier this month is looking for her “fur-ever” home.

Animal control officers responding to a report from a good Samaritan who found a 2-year-old German Shepard, since named Serenity, huddled next to five kittens scooped the six animals up and brought them to Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

The kittens have since been taken in by a foster family and will be put up for adoption once they’re old enough, but the German Shepard is looking to get adopted now.

Rescue shelter staff says Serenity and the kittens are not being put up for adoption together because their goal is to get Serenity into her forever home as soon as possible.

The German Shepard is described to be full of energy and in need of some house training.

People can apply to adopt Serenity, who will be able to go to her new home after she gets spayed on Dec. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)