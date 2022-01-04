LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A dog found loose on Interstate 89 on the New Hampshire-Vermont border led police to two people who had been seriously injured after being ejected from a pickup truck on Monday night.

A German Shepard had been reported loose on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located on the highway in Lebanon, N.H. around 10 p.m.

A N.H. state police trooper and members of the Lebanon Police Department tried to get close to the dog but it continued to run northbound and crossed into Vt., according to state police.

A short time later, the trooper and officers found a damaged section of the guardrail near the I-89 and I-91 junction before noticing a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over.

A further investigation revealed that two occupants of the truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were suffering from hypothermia and serious injuries, state police said.

Law enforcement called for medical assistance for the occupants, whose current conditions have not been released.

While at the scene, the trooper and officers learned that the German Shepard, named Tinsley, belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck and that the dog had led the law enforcement members to the crash site.

Tinsley did not appear to be injured in the crash, state police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

