BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — A dog found nearly starved in Braintree is on the road to recovery after spending a week at the animal hospital.

Susanne Digiammo Rayburg and her husband rescued the American bulldog named Brandy Sunday after they hadn’t seen her come out of their neighbor’s home in about two months.

“We were seeing and sensing something was wrong,” Rayburg recalled. “We finally said, ‘We need to go there and we need to go there now.'”

They found Brandy emancipated with bones poking her skin, while living in deplorable conditions, according to Rayburg.

Brandy spent a week recovering at VCA Animal Hospital in Weymouth, while Rayburg started a GoFundMe page for her care.

She is now out of the hospital and has started the re-feeding process, eating very small amounts of food several times a day.

“Too much food could be extremely detrimental to her, so we have to keep the feeding process slow,” Rayburg said. “Soon she’ll be back to being able to eat.”

Brandy is also taking medication for two ongoing heart issues, which may or may not have been caused by the starvation, vets said.

“Her heart issues are probably forever but in one way her heart is so much better,” Rayburg said.

After Brandy is fully rehabilitated, she will be reunited with her former owner who lives in Florida.

