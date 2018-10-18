Dog found roaming in O’Neill Tunnel reunited with owner

A dog spotted running loose in the O’Neill Tunnel Thursday night is now safe and sound.

An Uber driver who saw the husky and followed it all the way to the North End alerted firefighters, who responded to the scene and caught it.

The big-hearted firefighters cared for the dog at the station while trying to locate the owner, who later came by to pick her up.

“We were just watching the Sox game around 9 o’clock and a woman came banging on the door,” said firefighter Ryan Ross. “And this beautiful little girl was running up and down the middle of the street. I was able to wrangle her with some treats, and our neighbor across the street gave us a leash and she’s been here since.”

The owner arrived about 11 p.m. to pick up her dog, saying it got away from her while on a walk earlier in the evening.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)