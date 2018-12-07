Dog found shot in woods in Norton dies

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that was found shot in the woods in Norton on Thursday has died.

Officers responding to a report of a missing dog that was found deep in the woods on the Norton-Attleboro town line off Old Dean Street spoke with its owner who said his pet had been injured, according to the Norton Police Department.

The owner reported that it appeared his dog had been impaled by a stick, and when the owner carried it out of the woods to awaiting police officers, they observed the dog had a laceration to its body.

The owner later told Norton Animal Control that he discovered a bullet in one of the dog’s wounds.

The dog did not survive its injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

