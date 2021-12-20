BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog that was found taped inside a box and left in a port-a-potty at a construction site in Brookline earlier this month is now settling in at her “fur-ever” home.

The 22-pound corgi-mix, known as Princess Loo, was adopted Monday by a woman in western Massachusetts after spending 11 days in the care of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

Princess Loo’s new family were among several hundred people who applied to adopt her. Shelter officials selected the new home because it is quiet and “exactly the kind in which the team felt Loo would thrive.”

