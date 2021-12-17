BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog that was found taped inside a box and left in a port-a-potty at a construction site in Brookline last week is now ready to find a loving home, MSPCA-Angell officials announced Friday.

“The time has come to find a wonderful, loving home for ‘Princess Loo,'” MSPCA-Angell said in tweet. “She is, understandably, nervous around new people, and our adoption center team intends to place her in a quiet home, without kids, and perhaps with another mellow dog for company.”

The 22-pound corgi-mix had been placed inside a O-Cedar EasyWring mop and bucket box in a port-a-potty at a construction site on Colchester Street, officials said. She was not wearing a collar or identification tags and is not microchipped.

Officers brought the dog, who had already freed her head and two front legs from the box, to Angell Animal Medical Center, where she was evaluated by the veterinary staff.

Adoption inquiries are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, the MSPCA said.

A THREAD: The time has come to find a wonderful, loving home for “Princess Loo,” the sweet Corgi-mix found taped inside a box in a #Brookline port-a-Potty last week 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Id0CTtI36o — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) December 17, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)