BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog found tied up outside a vet clinic in East Boston is now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and is looking for a forever home.

One-year-old Herbie is a spunky fighter, who is described as a pooch that would make “a wonderful … little rambunctious … but a really wonderful pet.”

Last week, Herbie was found tied up outside a vet clinic in Boston with an eye that was dislodged from its socket. His eye was removed during emergency surgery and now he’s recovering.

Officials believe his owners couldn’t afford to pay for his care, a trend the ARL is noticing in the city and nationwide.

“We believe Herbie was well taken care of but this trauma really left his family overwhelmed and they didn’t know what to do,” ARL President and CEO Edward Schettino said.

“Veterinary care in Boston is extremely expensive.. if folks are struggling and we provide a lot of resources for individuals and families to do everything we can to help keep their pets in their homes.”

Herbie isn’t up for adoption yet but will be in about a week once he’s recovered.

