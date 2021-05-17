Dog found trapped in gigantic hole reunited with owner

(WHDH) — A dog that that was recently found trapped at the bottom of a gigantic hole in Georgia has been been reunited with his owner, officials said.

Local resident Ty McIntyre was checking a piece of property in Cobb County last week when he found the pup in the bottom of a pit with towering walls, according to Cobb County Animal Services.

Firefighters helped animal services workers free the dog named Huber and track down his owner.

“Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Great teamwork from all.”

It’s not clear how long Huber was stuck in the ditch.

