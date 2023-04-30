NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Area runners and their four-legged friends made their way to Natick on Sunday to take part in a dog-friendly 5K aimed at raising funds for dog charities.

The 6th annual Jr’s Paws For a Cause dog-friendly 5K drew a crowd of runners, many of whom were joined by their dogs, to raise money for Project Samana, Kyles Legacy Canine Cancer program and local dog rescue Shultz Guest House and Ruff Tales.

For more information visit: http://jrspawsforacause.com.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)