SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rescue dog’s unique look has earned him global recognition. Otis is a pup from Somerville who has been dubbed the “Weirdest Dog in the World.”

“Yeah, he’s always just been kind of silly, like he’s very quirky; he’s very smart,” Abby West, Otis’ Owner, said. “And so I think those things in combination with how he looks made him pretty unique.”

Although his snaggle tooth, untamable fur, and bug eyes make him unique and adorable, his owners say those features make him undoubtedly weird, but in the best way.

“I feel like he’s a very tooth-forward dog. Like, I think his teeth and how he uses them is honestly his most prominent characteristic,” West said. “Whenever he plays, his teeth will come out, and you can see his gums while he’s playing. People are like, you get the funniest photos of him because he looks like a dragon.”

The contest was run by a dog DNA company. Otis quickly became a front-runner, with some saying he looks like a sewer rat.

“And then also his ears, I feel like his teeth and his ears are his two biggest quirks,” West said. “One up, one down is usually how it is; it’s like one this way, and one that way. And we say he’s signaling, like, you know, he has his turn signal on.”

Otis ended up getting over 2,400 votes, double what the second-place dog received. His owners said the support from the Somerville community gave him a big boost.

“It’s been really heartwarming to see Somerville come together,” West. “I feel like also Somerville tends to be kind of weird at heart, and so when he won this title people are like we’re keeping weird in the vibe of Somerville and we’re happy to have him represent us so that was kind of fun to see as well.”

Otis, after earning the title of “World’s Weirdest Dog,” will be featured on a billboard in Times Square.

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