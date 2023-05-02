MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog in Milford, New Hampshire got into a real jam when he got his head stuck in a tree trunk.

The dog was exploring the area on Saturday when he got into some trouble.

Local fire crews responded and they were able to set the dog free without hurting him.

The dog’s owners say they will try to keep a closer eye on their curious guy in the future.

