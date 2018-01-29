Dog gets over 100 adoption offers after terminally ill owner turns to Facebook for help

(WHDH) — A dog whose owner is terminally ill with liver cancer was inundated with adoption offers after his owner took to Facebook to find him a new forever home.

On Jan. 25, Walter Hollier shared a post about his dog Diego, writing that he was 8-years-old and “loves to run, play, swim, and ride in cars or trucks.”

In the post, Hollier explained that he was suffering from stage four liver cancer, and that he had been given a 3-6 month diagnosis. He wrote that it “would bring me great comfort when I die that he is well taken care of.”

The initial post had over 75,000 shares and in a follow-up post on Jan. 26, Hollier thanked everyone for their support and wrote that he had received over 1,300 responses and over 100 adoption requests for Diego.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)