AUSTIN, KY (WHDH) — A dog in Kentucky is helping children get over their fear of the dentist.

Bennett the K-9 goes into classrooms and has his teeth brushed to show children how easy dental hygiene is.

Dr. Matt Riley, who brushes Bennett’s teeth, said he is very natural with the kids.

“I noticed he had a way with patients, and that patients really enjoyed him and not only did he behave, but he was able to get patients to be relaxed,” the dentist said.

Riley and Bennett have visited more than a dozen schools in the past eight months.

