Dog helps owner shovel snow in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) — A very good dog in Melrose helped his owner shovel snow from a parking lot on Monday after a storm swept across the region.

Emily Marschok shared a video of her dog Rossi holding a snow shovel in his mouth while he happily ran around clearing a path.

The storm dumped up to five inches in some areas, including several towns on the South Shore.

A second round of wintry weather is expected to move through the Bay State late Wednesday night.

Video credit: Emily Marschok via Storyful

