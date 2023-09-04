DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog who had been missing for weeks in the South Shore area is recovering after being found in a boggy area, according to a non-profit.

Missing Dogs Massachusetts said “Henry,” a pet dog from Duxbury, only had a few scratches on him after he was found Monday morning, following over two weeks without a sighting.

On their Facebook page, the group said the rescue came after barking had been heard in a nearby neighborhood over the past two days. It later led to a resident going out and finding the dog in a nearby, boggy area.

“This morning a local homeowner, Kevin, was able to safely retrieve Henry from a wet boggy area,” the group said. “Many many thanks to Kevin and Nancy and Andy and Ylana for alerting MDM of the barking. Kevin and Nancy had worked with MDM in the past with help trapping their dog. They definitely paid it forward today!”

The group said Henry was expected to be OK after the ordeal and was going to be checked out by a veterinarian.

