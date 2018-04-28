Dog in Kentucky rescued after being stuck in thick mud for days

ULYSSES, KY (WHDH) — A dog in Ulysses, Kentucky was rescued after being stuck in thick mud near a river for days.

Ginger’s owners said they feared the worst when she disappeared last weekend.

A family member ended up hearing her howling near the river days later.

They arrived to see her stuck in the thick mud. The family members donned a harness and successfully pulled her out.

Ginger was injured when they rescued her but she is expected to be OK.

