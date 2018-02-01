Dog in recovery after being injured on Route 16 in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A dog is now in recovery after being injured in the middle of Route 16 in Everett on Wednesday night.

Two good samaritans rescued the dog who was stuck in the middle of Route 16 after being seriously injured.

Everett Animal Control said the two people were driving by, saw the dog in the road and got him to safety before calling for help.

One of the two people, Chris Desrochers, said “I end up seeing one of my childhood friends in the middle of the road, and I stopped and I say, ‘Hey Jamie are you okay?’ She said, ‘Chris I need your help.'”

The two friends waited for Everett Animal Control to arrive between some roadside barrels. The dog was taken to Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital with serious injuries.

Everett Animal Control said that after being rescued, the dog will heal from surgery and then move into a foster home until officials complete their investigation. If the dog’s owner is not found, he will be able to be adopted.

It is unclear if the dog was dumped in the road or ran away from somewhere. Anyone with information on the dog or his possible owners is asked to contact Animal Control at 617-387-1212.

This little guy is recovering after being rescued from the middle of Route 16 in Everett. Hear from those who rescued him tonight on @7News #7News @DeannaANjax pic.twitter.com/ETkkJoZhZI — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) February 1, 2018

