(WHDH)- A dog who has been named, Thumper, was rescued in NYC after being thrown away in a pizza box.

Thumper is a tiny 6 pound terrier who was rescued by Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs after being found thrown away in a public garbage inside an empty pizza box.

The rescue organization named him Thumper and shared pictures and videos of his story to Facebook on April 2.

The rescue wrote, “He is not able to stand, and the doctors believe he has blunt-force trauma to his head, as he is showing some neurological signs, and has bloody discharge. We are heartbroken that someone hurt him intentionally. He is so small and vulnerable.”

An update was shared on April 4, saying Thumper was starting to show improvements. The rescue wrote, “We are very relieved that he is showing such improvement and are hopeful for a good outcome.”

To learn more of little Thumper’s story and the organization you can visit the rescue’s Facebook page.

