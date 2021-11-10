(WHDH) — A dog that was on a recent hike with its owner uncovered human remains that are believed to be those of a man who was reported missing in September, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call from a hiker who said their dog had located remains of a human body in the woods off the Flume Trail in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday found clothing items consistent with those worn by Douglas Farnsworth when he went missing among the remains, according to the Juneau Police Department.

A cellphone and firearm were also located near the remains and they are believed to have been in Farnsworth’s possession.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

Farnsworth, 32, was reported missing on Sept. 29 after his Chevrolet pickup was found abandoned near the trail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

