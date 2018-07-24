PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman whose dog is accused of attacking a Shih Tzu in Peabody Saturday morning is being questioned by police.

Officers released surveillance images of the suspected dog owner after she allegedly left without giving her information to the owners of the attacked dog.

On Tuesday morning, police said they made contact with the woman and she is cooperating with the investigation.

Jason and Michelle Simmonds filed a police report Monday after their Shih Tzu, Marcus, lost an eye during the attack.

“It’s painful to see him like this,” Michelle Simmonds said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Marcus was in his yard when he stuck his head out of the fence while a woman was walking her two dogs. That’s when one of those dogs allegedly attacked Marcus.

“I knew something was wrong when I heard him whimper shortly after the other dog started barking,” Jason Simmonds said.

He recalled confronting the woman walking her dogs, claiming that one of them attacked Marcus.

“And she’s like, ‘oh no, nothing happened. They were just barking at each other,’” he said.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

Police are investigating to see if the dog accused of attacking Marcus is up to date on vaccinations.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)