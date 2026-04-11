MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner was cited for failing to obey an ordinance pertaining to leashed dogs after their pet injured a child at Tufts Park in Medford on Saturday.

Police say the dog was off its leash when it approached tow children seemingly trying to play. One child was knocked down and another was either scratched or nipped and suffered a small injury to their lip. Neither child was taken to the hospital.

The father of the children noted the park has clear signage reminding visitors to keep their dogs leashed while visiting the area and a fenced-in spot where they can allow their dogs to run around without a leash.

“The problem is people just decide not to pay attention to the rules or they don’t care,” he said.

The owner was cited.

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