DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner was cited by police for leaving their husky inside a locked car in Dedham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A passerby noticed the husky inside a car in the parking lot of a Star Market grocery store and called police to report the situation, according to Dedham Animal Control. The canine was left inside the vehicle for at least 30 minutes while its owner was shopping, Dedham Animal Control said.

Just after officers arrived on the scene, another dog owner pulled into the parking lot.

She saw police standing outside the vehicle with the husky inside and approached them to let them know her dog was inside her car too, but that she would “just be a minute” inside the store, animal control said.

“Needless to say, we derailed her shopping plan quickly, advising her that if she continues into the store while leaving her dog inside her car, she will be cited,” animal control said in a Facebook post.

An animal control officer took a video of the husky panting inside the vehicle.

The owner was cited when they came back to the car, according to animal control. The owner could face a fine of up to $150 for a first offense or up to $300 for a second offense.

“Thankfully, the husky will be ok,” animal control said.

