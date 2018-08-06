Dog owner cited for leaving pet in hot car while they ate at Wareham restaurant

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner who left their pet in a hot car while they ate at a restaurant in Wareham has been slapped with a hefty fine, officials said.

A Wareham Natural Resources Department officer responding to a report of a dog left in a vehicle Sunday found the pooch locked in a car with a sing rear window cracked open two inches, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The owner of the animal along with their family made the decision to leave the dog in the vehicle while the family had dinner at a local eatery,” the post read. “This is unacceptable due to the heat issue and leaving a dog in a vehicle is not acceptable, you will receive the maximum citation allowed by law.”

At the time of the call, the department says the temperature outside was 86 degrees.

According to the post, the owner was later located and cited the maximum amount allowed by law.

