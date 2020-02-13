Dog owner complains his pet is ‘getting high’ after eating discarded joints in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston resident who is fed up with his dog eating old marijuana joints off the sidewalk formally took their complaint to the city.

In a post on the city’s Boston 311 website, the resident claims their dog has been eating the remains of joints off the street and is “getting high.”

“Please help keep clean,” read the post, which had an accompanying photo. “I found this joint in his mouth. ”

The post was labeled “opened” after it was posted on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)