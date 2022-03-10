BOSTON (WHDH) - Dog owners gathered at the Massachusetts State House on Thursday in a push to better protect animals while they are being cared for at boarding facilities.

Amy Baxter’s labradoodle, Ollie, died after being mauled by other dogs at a doggy daycare in 2020.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do everything I possibly could to make sure that this didn’t happen to another dog,” Baxter said. “It’s a completely unregulated industry.”

Baxter started Ollie’s Law Coalition after the incident to propose legislation to establish standards regarding animal safety at boarding facilities.

The law didn’t pass but supporters and state leaders continued their push on a day that would have marked Ollie’s second birthday.

“I’ve never seen a more concerted effort, a more organized group of caring citizens from all different areas of the dog field come together,” State Representative Brian M. Ashe said.

Even though Ollie’s Law failed to pass, Ashe noted that there are other bills in the works that would protect animals and hold facilities accountable.

