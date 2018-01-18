(WHDH) — Dogs are proving to be a person’s best friend in one new study.

The survey conducted by Link AKC looked at 2,000 dog owners in the United States and found that more than half of them admit to flaking on plans with their human friends to hang out with their dog.

Nearly 80 percent of those who surveyed said the time spent with their dog improved their emotional and mental health; overall making them a better person.

