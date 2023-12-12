BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - While a dog recovers, its owner’s son on Tuesday said his family is still shaken up after police said a man started beating the dog on a walking trail in Burlington last week.

The attack happened on Dec. 5.

Recently speaking with 7NEWS, John Romano Jr. said the family of GiGi the dog is relieved the alleged attacker later turned himself in. Still, Romano Jr. said, the incident has taken an emotional toll.

“It just blows my mind,” Romano Jr. said.

Romano Jr. said his stepfather was walking the family’s rescue dog around Mill Pond Reservoir when a man on a bicycle became violent. Romano Jr. said the man’s dogs and GiGi ultimately had to be separated on the trail.

Austin Beliveau Jr. turned himself in to Burlington police on Monday. He was subsequently arraigned on animal cruelty charges.

According to court documents, the 45-year-old from Woburn severely beat GiGi, punching her in the face repeatedly and, at one point, striking her with his bike’s tire.

“This level of aggression and the use of excessive force — I can’t imagine,” Romano Jr. said. “There’s no reason for it.”

Romano Jr. said GiGi underwent an initial emergency surgery involving “a lot of internal stitching and bone readjusting.” Now, Romano Jr. said GiGi has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“She doesn’t walk the same path anymore,” he said. “She’s hesitant to go outside.”

Romano Jr. said GiGi is lethargic.

“She’s not her happy, go lucky self,” he continued. “My dad as well.”

“Day by day,” Romano Jr. said. “That’s all we can do.”

The family of GiGi has started a GoFundMe page to pay for her vet bills. Titled “Help GiGi feel safe again,” the page had raised more than $2,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

As for GiGi’s alleged attacker, he could face up to seven years behind bars.

