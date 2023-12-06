BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is on the mend after being punched in the head repeatedly during a violent attack in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Police said an 8-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Gigi, suffered serious injuries after a stranger on a mountain bike approached the pet and its 69-year-old owner while out walking at the Mill Pond Reservoir Tuesday morning.

The stranger was described as having two, unleashed dogs with him when they approached the pair, leading to the animals nipping at one another and the suspect allegedly stepping in.

The man, said to be a white male with an athletic build in his early 30s, punched Gigi multiple times, according to the victim’s family. While Gigi’s owner tried to protect the dog, the family said he lost his footing and fell backwards, suffering an injury.

“It’s certainly disturbing – the amount of force that was used to cause these injuries to that dog was overwhelming,” Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said while giving updates on the investigation.

Since the incident, police detectives have been seeking any information, including nearby surveillance video. In the meantime, Gigi’s owners say the dog is at home and on pain medicine for the injuries she suffered.

In a statement, the dog owner’s son told 7NEWS:

“My family is shaken but not broken and Gigi has a long road to recovery, which has gained so many appreciated prayers and love.”

Police say the attacker could face a felony charge for the incident, but are requesting he turn himself in and give his side of the story.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)